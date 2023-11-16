Pitt secured a much-needed 24-16 win over Boston College on Thursday night. The Panthers grabbed a 10-3 lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it from there. The win improved Pitt’s record to 3-8 on the season and snapped a four-game losing streak along the way.

Here are five things that stood out from Pitt’s third win of the season.

Nate Yarnell steals the show

Pitt opted to start a new quarterback Thursday night and the coaches were rewarded for that decision. Nate Yarnell made just the second start of his career as he replaced the struggling Christian Veilleux, who had not won a game since October 14th and was benched in two of his five starting assignments.

Yarnell delivered in a big way completing 11-of-19 passing attempts for 207 yards and one touchdown against Boston College. The sophomore quarterback also rushed five times for 24 yards and a score.

Yarnell's most important stat? He did not commit any turnovers. Not only that, he engineered multiple lengthy touchdown drives, something that has been evading this team all season. The Panthers scored three touchdowns on possessions that traveled 75 yards, 85 yards, and 90 yards. The 90-yard scoring drive, on only four plays, was the longest for Pitt all season.

The team still struggled on third downs, managing just 3-of-10, and lost the time of possession battle, but in the end they finished with three offensive touchdowns. On the surface that is not saying much, but this team only had three offensive touchdowns in the three prior games combined.

Needless to say it was a significant step forward in production for this offense even factoring in the level of competition. Yarnell did not face Florida State or Notre Dame, and Veilleux did, but in a vacuum this is certainly better than what occurred on Saturday in Yankee Stadium.

Yarnell had some impressive throws and that should not be discounted in this evaluation either. Sure, he played like a game manager at times, but there were some big-time throws across the middle, a pump fake that led to a long play, and at times he went through some progressions and found open receivers beyond his first read.

There was a lot to like there. He has some mobility and size and he is pretty intriguing. Is Nate Yarnell the end all, be all answer for Pitt at quarterback? Of course not. But he needed a chance to show what he can do and this team and coaching staff deserved to see that as well. He played well, and it gives every an extra boost heading into the regular season finale.

Run Rodney Run

Rodney Hammond delivered the best run and game of his career to help Pitt forge ahead in this win over Boston College. With the Panthers clinging to a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter, the junior tailback ripped off a career-best 66-yard run to extend the lead to eight points and Pitt managed to hold from there.

Hammond finished with 145 yards, a career-high, on just 15 carries. It was only the third 100-yard game of his career and heading into this season it felt like he would have had more by now. Prior to the start of this 2023 campaign, it was assumed Hammond would be the featured back and be one of the team’s offensive stars, but he entered the Boston College game with only 381 yards and just three scores.

Each week it felt like Hammond was being underutilized, but in fairness Pitt’s disheveled offensive line may have played a hand in his success. But even then, Hammond’s overall usage was lower than expected and at times he was in an even split with C’Bo Flemister for snaps and carries, though it always felt like he was the more talented of the two. That two-man backfield was on display again to start the game, but like many felt all along, it was Hammond who was making the plays that helped lead Pitt to a win.

Better late than never, I suppose, but Pitt has had Hammond waiting in the wings all along and just never seemed to get him going this season.

Four quarter performance for the defense

The Pitt defense had to have its pride shot down a bit last week. The Panthers surrendered over 380 rushing yards to a team not really disguising what it was going to do. Syracuse ran the ball down Pitt’s throat not even one week ago.

Pitt is normally pretty sound against the run, but has been susceptible to giving up some yards on the ground this year. Boston College entered this game with the ACC’s top rushing attack and quarterback Thomas Castellanos was one of the league’s most electric runners. Castellanos finished with 33 yards on 17 attempts. The Panthers sacked him six times and never really allowed him to make huge plays. He was only 13-of-25 and was intercepted twice.

The effort on Castellanos specifically was important, but the overall performance was just a crucial into leading to this win. Pitt only surrendered 16 points, which was the lowest output it allowed since the Wofford game. Pitt made the necessary plays and had some of its players who were expected to have huge seasons flashed that potential on Thursday. Dayon Hayes had a big two-sack game, Donovan McMillon recorded 13 tackles, and PJ O’Brien grabbed his team-best third interception of the season.

Boston College also challenged Pitt. There were times where it was virtually eight offensive linemen and no receivers. It was a buckle your chin strap kind of game, and Pitt’s defense responded.

Senior special

Pitt held its senior night celebration on Thursday night. We know some of those guys are moving on after this season, but some others could still be wearing Pitt uniforms in 2024. As we know, the world of college football is still feeling the after effects of the global pandemic, because some seniors could still return next season with the extra year granted by the NCAA. The offseason should prove to be filled with a lot of storylines surrounding the roster and we will do our best to uncover that puzzle piece by piece.

What we do know is this: Pitt will be saying goodbye to some key players after next week’s game who have helped them win a lot of football games and Thursday was their last game at Acrisure Stadium. The 2023 season is part of their legacy and something these guys have to wear, but it should not be the defining moment of their careers either.

Pitt won 11 games in 2021 and claimed an ACC Championship. The Panthers followed that up with nine wins and a top-25 finish last year. A lot of players who made impacts in one or both of those seasons closed our their career on Thursday and at least got a little feeling of going out on top.

Marquis Williams, David Green, Tyler Bentley, Jake Kradel, and Blake Zubovic are all players who started games for Pitt’s ACC title team two years ago and also started one final time in Pittsburgh on Thursday. It has been a less than ideal end for their careers overall, but they helped Pitt win a lot of football games. In a season defined by the lack of success, this group got a chance to walk out of Acrisure Stadium one final time with a win.

Gives hope for next week

It is funny what a win can do for everyone’s mindset. The Panthers have not salvaged the season by beating Boston College, because that endeavor was lost a while ago. Pitt did not ‘turn things around’ on Thursday because, yes they still only scored 24 points and made some similar mistakes that have plagued the team all season.

But a win is a win and this program needed one. Pitt had to end its four-game losing steak. It had to find a way to move the ball on offense and it could not lose to a Boston College team that was not very good. Sure the Eagles had the better record, but they were underdogs to a two-win Pitt team anyway.

Now that the Panthers briefly got off the hook for a few hours (days?), does anyone feel more confident about Duke next weekend? I hate to say I’m being fooled by the Panthers’ result, but I do not think it’s out of the realm of possibilities that Pitt can go into Durham and at least be competitive, or perhaps even win.

The Blue Devils are a solid team, but injuries took out some of their bigger goals they had earlier in the year. Riley Leonard and the dream season died a while ago and Duke holds a 6-4 record when it takes on Virginia this weekend. It’s not like Duke will necessarily be playing for anything of significance when Pitt comes to town, which should help the Panthers’ cause.

Pitt won a game and I think it has a chance to win another next weekend. Would I be writing that after a loss? Probably not, but winning cures most things.