Pitt lost to Cincinnati 27-21 at Acrisure Stadium to drop to 1-1 on the season. The Panthers fell behind 27-7 early in the third quarter, but made a spirited comeback attempt only to fall short, despite having the ball in Cincinnati territory late in the game.

Pitt joined the Big East conference in 1991 after spending decades as an independent. The Panthers have never gone undefeated in non-conference play and the loss to Cincinnati assures that streak will continue for at least another year.

Pitt is now at an early season crossroads with West Virginia on the horizon. Here are my five biggest takeaways from Pitt’s loss to Cincinnati.

Jurkovec failed to deliver

There is no denying there was a lot of pressure placed on Phil Jurkovec’s shoulders prior to the start of this season. The feeling around the Pitt program was that they were a quarterback short of having a better season in 2022 and the hope was that the roster would still be in that situation heading into this year. Jurkovec represented a change and there was a reason it made sense. He’s a native of the area, a former big-time recruit, and had success playing under current Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. while the two were at Boston College together.

There were also causes for concern with his transfer to Pitt. He has battled injuries, has not played particularly well the past two years, and was coming from a program not necessarily noted for its success in recent years.

On the surface landing an oft-injured quarterback from Boston College would not have really been all that inspiring, but again, he’s local and has the Cignetti ties.

Well, in only the second game of the season, all those reasons for concern came to light. He was inaccurate, even borderline unplayable at times, and looked slow to process and also maneuver in the pocket. The Pitt quarterback completed just four passes in the first half. He never connected with Bub Means once, who was supposed to come into the season as the team’s top pass catching option.

Even with all the shortcomings throughout the game, Pitt had the ball in plus territory down by six points with 5:44 remaining.

What did the offense do with that chance on the Cincinnati 43-yard line down one score? Jurkovec went 0-for-3 on that final possession and took an 11-yard sack on fourth down and failed to advance the ball to the red zone. It’s a team game and his line did not play particularly well, there were some dropped passes, but the numbers are what they are. Pitt’s starting quarterback went just 10-of-32 in a one-score game and his fumble led to Cincinnati’s only second half points. There is no real way to sugarcoat any of that.

Waited too long to get going





Cincinnati gashed Pitt for 263 yards in the first half. The Bearcats broke off six rushes of 10 yards or more in the first two quarters against the Panthers, including a 68-yarder by starting tailback Corey Kiner. The Pitt defense, which is typically known for stopping the run, was simply not doing it against a team picked to finish 13th in the Big 12 Conference. They allowed the Bearcats to pick up 180 on the ground in the first two quarters. The offense’s struggles were well documented early on with the quarterback only managing to complete four of his passing attempts in the first half.

When you combine the two things, you get a 20-7 deficit at the break. It was a tough hole Pitt needed to climb out of, and the thing is, they almost did it.

After looking out of place agains the Cincinnati offense in the first half, Pitt’s defense tightened up after the break. The Bearcats only had 108 offensive yards after halftime and the Panthers generated a timely sack and interception in the fourth quarter to keep the game close and give the offense a chance.

The offense even had *some* life after halftime. Jurkovec had two touchdown passes and he connected with Gavin Bartholomew for a huge gain to set up one of those scores. Again, they had the ball down six with a chance to take the lead. It was not always pretty, but this is a result-driven sport, and Pitt nearly found a way to come out on the right side of this one.

The comeback bid was admirable and that is all well and good, but the team needed to play with that sense of urgency from the start. Allowing a visiting team to come on the road and establish a 13-point halftime lead is pretty inexcusable.

Lack of impact players on defensive front

The running success Cincinnati had was concerning for this team to be sure. Pitt is used to stuffing the run, but in order to make that happen, the linebackers and safeties need to get into their run fits correctly, which was not always the case in Saturday’s game against the Bearcats.

Pitt eventually made the necessary adjustments and got it corrected in the second half. I think Pitt will ultimately be effective team in stopping the run this season, but the first half on Saturday was obviously a big wake up call.

I think the bigger concern from Pitt’s defensive front was maybe just a lack of a pass rush, or at least one consistent source of a pass rush. The Panthers have had some premium defensive linemen in recent years with guys like Calijah Kancey, Patrick Jones, and Rashad Weaver all collecting All-American honors in recent history.

I know All-Americans do not grow on trees, and I’m not expecting the Panthers to have one every year, but you still need a go-to-guy and I am not sure who that is at the moment on the defensive front for this team. Dayon Hayes had a pretty good game and showed disruptive elements with a timely sack, but I’m not sure who else on this team can even join him in those efforts on a consistent basis.

The quartet of senior defensive tackles are all solid players, but none of them have ever shown to be consistent pass rushers. Devin Danielson recorded a sack, but I don’t know if that will happen every week.

As for the other ends? Nate Temple had eight tackles, but he didn’t seem to be in the face of Emory Jones all that much, the same could be said of Bam Brima and Nahki Johnson.

Pitt’s defensive pressure has always been a key element to the success on defense, and I wonder how many guys they have that can be real difference makes at the moment.

Where are Means and Hammond?

I think the common belief around the Pitt offense heading into the year was pretty simple: Rodney Hammond would be the team’s top running back and Bub Means would back up the preseason buzz with a big year at wide receiver, but through two games it has not played out that way.

Rodney Hammond rushed the ball five times last week against Wofford, and it was chalked up mostly to Pitt saving him for bigger games, while trying to spread the ball around to some other guys. It made sense but, Hammond only rushed the ball six times against Cincinnati for 26 yards. I get Pitt fell behind a couple of scores and the passing game became more prevalent in making a comeback bid, but Hammond’s usage has been a bit surprising through two games. He had the same amount of carries as Daniel Carter and C’Bo Flemister, two backs I personally think he is better than in almost all facets.

After seemingly being the obvious heir apparent to Izzy Abanikanda’s role this season, he just has not been that guy through two games. Narduzzi has been noncommittal in explaining why he has not been that clear-cut No. 1 option as well, which makes it a little more puzzling.

Bub Means is a freak athletically. He can run and jump with the best of them and he seemingly had a great offseason. If you talked to anyone around the program, on or off the record, the idea was that Means was ready to be a breakout performer this year.

Means was targeted 11 times on Saturday against Cincinnati, and he did not record one reception. Some were poorly thrown by Jurkovec, some plays there seemed to be a miscommunication on the type of route, and some he probably could have caught. Whatever the reason was, he and Jurkovec were simply not on the same page and it really hurt this team throughout the game. On the very first play of the game Pitt tried a deep pass and Means hauled it in, but his foot was out of bounds, and really that was their best look all night. No matter how many times they tried to get Means involved, there was something always standing in the way.

If Pitt is going to improve on this offensive effort moving forward, I think they need to get that Jurkovec-to-Means connection working or else this could be a long season for this offense.

Time to Brawl

Pitt is now 1-1 on the young season. The Panthers sustained a disappointing loss on Saturday to a Cincinnati team they probably could have beaten, and while we may all dwell on the loss for a few extra days, the Pitt team can’t really afford to do that.





The game next weekend in Morgantown is looking a lot more difficult than maybe it did this morning, not because the Mountaineers looked great in dominating Duquesne 56-17, but mainly due to the fact that Pitt has a lot of work to do as a team internally. They need to figure out their own issues as much as they have to worry about West Virginia.

The Panthers look to be a mess on offense, and while that second half surge on defense was encouraging, that was still a sloppy start they will need to correct. West Virginia is the only team in the Big 12 picked to finish behind Cincinnati. I know preseason rankings are meaningless, but for perception’s sake this is not a great team on paper, but they still have some weapons that Pitt will need to be mindful of next weekend. CJ Donaldson is a tough runner and the Panthers caught a dose of that in last year’s Backyard Brawl and they’ll likely try their best to get him going after seeing what Kiner did to Pitt today

Putting the X’s and O’s aside for a minute, it does not matter where West Virginia was picked in the preseason or how Pitt played against Cincinnati. It’s the old ‘throw everything out the window cliche’ but after that brief hiatus, last year reminded everyone of what this rivalry game can be and how the swings of emotion are a real thing. It is going to be a raucous atmosphere in Morgantown, Pitt has a lot to clean up before then, and it will be interesting to see how they respond.