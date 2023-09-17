MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —The Pitt football team dropped to 1-2 on the season after a 17-6 loss to West Virginia in the 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl on Saturday night. The Panthers marched down the field on their opening drive, using all running plays, but had to settle for three points. The offensive production never really found its footing after that, as Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec continued his early season struggles. Pitt is now in serious danger of falling to 1-3 on the season, with undefeated North Carolina coming to Acrisure Stadium next weekend in the Panthers’ ACC opener.

Here are my five biggest takeaways from Pitt’s loss to West Virginia.

They have to change quarterbacks.

It is not even fair to Phil Jurkovec at this point. The sixth-year senior clearly does not belong on the field, his confidence is shot, and trotting him out there d is a disservice to the team, but also to him.

Jurkovec does not look equipped to lead this offense at the present time, and it has now cost Pitt two games in a row. Pitt was not perfect in other areas in its back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and West Virginia, but with some better quarterback play, marginal quarterback play even, it would not be hard to see a path to 3-0 for this team.

Pitt’s first possession was solid, and actually the best it had all game, but it was clear offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. wanted to establish the run, which also suggested he had little faith in his quarterback to come in and make throws in a big rivalry game on the road. He was right for thinking that way, because Jurkovec finished 8-of-20 for only 80 yards passing with a trio of interceptions. He did not appear ready for this type of environment, which is puzzling given that he is now in his fourth season as a starting quarterback at the power-five level. Jurkovec simply looks uncomfortable in an offense he was supposed to have mastered previously.

Pulling the starter mid-game is not always an easy call for a head coach, but halfway through the fourth quarter Pitt had 45 passing yards and the team was still relatively in the game at the point, well at least they conceivably were in the game, but nothing changed.

I don’t know if throwing Christian Veilleux, who has only attempted 44 passes in his college career, into the fire mid-game of a sold-out, nationally televised, rivalry road game was the right call, but I don’t think keeping Jurkovec out there was the right decision either. However you want to look at it, the Panthers need a spark at quarterback next week and there just isn’t any way around it at this point.

The running back rotation makes little sense

From everything I have seen over the past three or so years, I think the most talented running back Pitt has on its roster is Rodney Hammond. Obviously losing Israel Abanikanda to the NFL would leave a blow to this offense, but Hammond seemingly has the chops to be one of the team's better offensive weapons.

Hammond started the game against West Virginia and Pitt made it a point to get him the ball early, and the junior tailback was engaged from the start and helped fuel a lengthy scoring drive to start the game. He finished with 14 carries for 49 yards, a modest uptick from the two previous games.

In addition to Hammond, I believe C’Bo Flemister can add some change of pace value to the offense, and Daniel Carter can do productive things as a short-yardage back and as a fullback. There has been a rotation among those three for a good part of the season, and while it started to shade more towards Hammond on Saturday, there were still some surprising personnel decisions with the running backs.

Hammond not being the full-time, every down running back is puzzling to me and I can't quite figure it out either. He has displayed the ability to make plays in the passing game over the past two seasons, but he is not always out there on third downs. It has actually been Daniel Carter in those situations, who was targeted five times and he recored only one reception for 0 yards against the Mountaineers. Even in Pitt’s desperate fourth quarter possessions, when they needed every ounce of play making ability they could find, Hammond was not on the field.

I think given Pitt’s quarterback situation, the running game is going to be a major emphasis moving forward and Hammond is their best back. It does not seem overly complicated to use him as such starting next week.

Pitt’s defense deserved more

Pitt finished with the exact same yardage amount as West Virginia, but the Panthers failed to score a touchdown on Saturday night. The Mountaineers scored ten points off of Pitt turnovers and used short fields to their advantage, but overall their offensive production was not at all impressive. West Virginia lost starting quarterback Garrett Greene early on in the game, and his understudy, Nicco Marchiol, only completed six passes for the game.

Did Pitt play a perfect defensive game? Of course not. CJ Donaldson broke loose for some big gains and the Panthers allowed the big, bruising back to finish with 102 yards. There were too many penalties for the Panthers’ defense as well. But still, when you hold a team to 17 points, force a turnover, block a punt, and limit the opposition to under 220 yards of total offense, you did more than enough to give your offense a chance to win the game. West Virginia was only 4-of-12 on third down conversions as well. By no metric did the Mountaineers have a productive offensive game, but they came out on top by being slightly more opportunistic than Pitt, which wasn’t exactly hard to do.

Donovan McMillon, made his first career start at Pitt, and recorded a game-high 17 tackles. Shayne Simon had a big sack and pass breakup when it was still a close game and Bam Brima recovered his second fumble of the season. There were some good elements on defense and it looked like they cleaned up a few things from last week. There were also some strong individual showings, and truthfully the overall effort was enough to win the game, but the offense couldn’t even generate a touchdown. The defense did its job, but they were left out to dry a bit.

Coaching plays big factor in loss.

I think I touched on a few of those things already with the personnel decisions, but overall the Pitt coaching staff just hasn’t done a good enough job the past two weeks in putting this team in a position to win.

Pitt has a good coaching staff, they’ve won a lot of games the past couple of years, but these past two weeks have been strange on many levels. Pitt seemingly has alternative options internally at quarterback, but they won’t go that route and continue to sputter on offense because of it. There is something fundamentally wrong when you have 45 passing yards in the middle of the fourth quarter and keep trying the same thing.

Pitt came out with a strong running game, and I get why that was a focal point. The Panthers saw how last week played out when they fell behind early, and they adjusted to their strength of being a running team this week. But again, it was late in the fourth quarter and there was little sense of urgency, or a complete total lack of faith in the passing game.

It is painfully obvious they need to make some changes.

Of course, you can throw in nine penalties, three turnovers, and a 4-for-13 clip on third downs, and really there just wasn’t much good to take from this game on all levels. Again, West Virginia had 211 yards total, and the longest scoring drive for the Mountaineers was 46 yards. They were rolling with a backup quarterback and they did not seem overly enthusiastic about letting him throw the ball either.

This West Virginia team was picked to finish last in the Big 12, and truthfully, they showed why throughout the game and still Pitt could do nothing to take a very winnable road contest. And on top of everything, this was a nationally televised game in a prime TV spot. Pitt laid a major egg against its arch-rival. It was a total failure from top to bottom.

Staring down UNC with a two-game losing streak.

Perhaps the expectations for this Pitt team were maybe a little too high at the start of the season after watching them play for three weeks. The Panthers lost a lot of experience and high-end talent on both sides of the ball, but the prevailing thought was that Pitt’s continuity up and down the roster would carry the team early on, as some younger talent got used to having larger roles.

The growing pains have been much bigger than anyone really expected. Pitt has now lost to the two teams picked to finish at the bottom of the Big 12 in consecutive weeks. Both opponents are teams the Panthers regularly recruit against, so it’s an added defeat on that front as well.

Pitt still has all of its ACC goals in front of them, and that will be the team's overarching message throughout the week during interviews leading up to the North Carolina game. It’s true, of course, and that is how they have to approach the rest of the season moving forward. The Panthers can still buckle down and make some noise in the conference, but there is also very little evidence that will happen.

North Carolina will come to town next week supporting a 3-0 record and the Tar Heels have one of the premier offensive players in college football in quarterback Drake Maye. The junior quarterback lit up Pitt’s defense for five touchdowns last season, and even if the Panthers defense can slow him down a little, the offense has shown no ability it can keep up with a team like that for four quarters.

Pitt is absolutely staring down a 1-3 start unless they get something figured out quickly. The Panthers have only started 1-3 once under Narduzzi, which came back in 2017, the only losing season of his tenure. After back-to-back top-25 finishes and 20 wins over the past two seasons, the season is off to a deflating start with a not-so-pretty outlook on the horizon. There is a lot of football to be played, but it’s also hard to be overly inspired with this team through three weeks.