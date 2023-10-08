Five things to watch for in Pitt’s second half The bye week has come and gone for the Pitt Panthers. The team will resume its season on Saturday for a 6:30 kick as they welcome Louisville to town for homecoming at Acrisure Stadium. Pitt will have a new look coming out of the bye week. The Panthers are reeling with four consecutive losses and there was an apparent quarterback change with Christian Veilleux set to relieve Phil Jurkovec. The quarterback change alters Pitt’s outlook heading into the final seven game stretch of the season and here are the five biggest things to look for in the team’s second half.

The Quarterback Competition The Pitt football season shifted on its head last week when the news broke of Phil Jurkovec reportedly being benched in favor of Christian Veilleux. The move was necessary and inevitable, but the timing of when Noah Hiles of the Post-Gazette broke the story livened up the bye week to say the least. Pitt plays things close to the vest, as Pat Narduzzi prefers, but this was probably too big of a rumor to keep in-house for long. Jurkovec just was not performing and everyone could see it from about the second drive of the Cincinnati game. The offense only scored seven touchdowns in four games against power-five competition, the team has a 1-4 record, so there was not much working in Jurkovec’s favor to retain the job. Pitt apparently made the move, Jurkovec is supposedly playing tight end, and now the second half of the season looks a lot different. Pitt needs to see what Christian Veilleux can do. Period. There will likely be some simplified game plans at first to ease him into the lineup, but Pitt still needs to try to win football games. You need to throw the ball to win, so offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. really has no choice but to let Veilleux go into this Louisville game and beyond with an open playbook and a chance to push the ball downfield. He has arm strength and they need to turn him loose if the situation calls for it. Veilleux, however, is now fighting a two-front battle. He has the luxury of being the starter for now, and theoretically the 2024 job is his to lose. For now, Veilleux has to fend off Nate Yarnell for the starting job, but he also has to prove to the coaches they don’t need to bring in a ready-made starter at quarterback from the transfer portal. I think the coaches need to have an open mind with him at first and be willing to take some mistakes. There needs to be some kind of extended look before you start alternating quarterbacks. If Veilleux struggles, then they need to give Yarnell look and there should probably be efforts made to get him playing time at some point during these next seven games anyway. Yarnell only has one stint of significant game experience, but he’s 1-0 as a starter and played a very clean game in a 2022 win over Western Michigan. He was the only quarterback from 2022 to return and he was immediately jumped by two transfers, but I think Yarnell needs to be given a more serious look moving forward. The response Seeing the team’s response on the field is going to be an interesting development down the stretch. I think Pitt normally keeps a pretty upbeat, easy-going vibe around the football facility but I would imagine after four straight losses there is a bit more urgency in the Southside than normal. How will Pitt react to a new quarterback? I am sure externally everyone is expecting the offense to be fixed immediately, and it may very well take significant strides if Veilleux delivers, but those are a lot of expectations cast on him. There will be some growing pains and the team will do its best to protect and back him if he struggles like they did with Jurkoevec. It still may cause growing frustration among some of the top playmakers if they continue to not get as many touches as they probably need to get. Aside from reacting to a new quarterback, how will the team just respond in general to the hole they find themselves in after a 1-4 start? This was hardly anyone’s expectation for this team, especially to the guys on the roster. Pitt built up a lot of confidence after the past two seasons, but they haven’t been good enough to walk on the field and beat teams this year like they thought. Can Pitt still string together some wins? In theory, with better quarterback play, they could win a couple games down the stretch. But even beyond what Veilleux does, it goes for the whole team. The defense has churned out some disappointing efforts this year, the offensive line has been bad, so can those groups also need to correct their mistakes to be the team they expected to be.

The growth of Kenny Johnson Pitt needs its experienced skilled players to make plays in order for the team to win games in the second half. If this season gets turned around in any type of fashion, then Gavin Bartholomew, Rodney Hammond, and Konata Mumpfield will be the guys carrying the bulk of the offensive production. Pitt does need more than just those three and I think it’s time they let Kenny Johnson elevate into that role. Johnson has been playing more in recent weeks, but has not seen his targets in the passing game increase. He needs to get the ball. Johnson exploded for a kick return against North Carolina and made a couple of nice runs on some sweeps, but that has been the extent of his usage of late. It’s hard to get all parts of the offense working when the quarterback is struggling, so the hope is Veilleux can start to fix that and unlock more weapons. There should be some connection with Veilleux and Johnson If Jurkoevec was working with the top three receivers during training camp and practice, then all along Veilleux and Johnson were likely playing together on the second team. The coaches hardly were shy about their excitement for Johnson during training camp. He has been brought along slowly, but has also played in five games, meaning his redshirt has been burned. Pitt is still in the business to try to win games in the second half, but also will be trying to develop a new wave of good players for next season. Getting Johnson involved can help now, and should only be a benefit for the future as well. The development of the offensive line The bye week should mean Jake Kradel is closer to getting back in the lineup. The veteran offensive linemen could return this weekend against Louisville, which would likely shift the alignment of the offensive line and it will be worth watching how they approach it. Kradel has been the starting center this season, but has played guard for a good portion of his career. There is no doubt Pitt has had issues at that spot in particular this season. The preseason injury to Ryan Jacoby pressed Jason Collier into the lineup, but his struggles have led to Pitt testing true freshman BJ Williams there as well. Pitt opted for those lineups rather than sliding Kradel to guard and letting Terrence Moore play center. Kradel's injury ahead of the North Carolina game forced Moore into the lineup after all. I think Pitt needs to keep letting him play there, as he will likely be the starter next year. Getting Kradel back at guard should help fix the guard spot as well. But I think moving forward Moore needs to be doing the snapping, and again he was likely working with Veilleux on the second team this whole time, meaning there should be a comfort level. Pitt also has Ryan Baer and Branson Taylor starting at the tackle spots, who will both be penciled in for those jobs next season as well. With those two and Moore, then the offensive line for 2024 is starting to take shape. We always hear about continuity and cohesion up front, whether those are just buzz words or there is real value in playing as a unit, getting a core in place is something to keep an eye on if it can develop. Jacoby will be back next year, and if there are any further reasons to keep Kradel or Blake Zubovic out of the lineup, then they need to play Williams over Collier, just to get him more experience. Pitt’s offensive line needs to play better down the stretch, but this group needs to show some upside for next year as well.