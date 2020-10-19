Five questions for the week
Pitt will look to end its three-game losing streak with a home game against Notre Dame this Saturday. Here’s a look at five big questions facing the Panthers as the week starts.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news