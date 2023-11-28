Pitt’s 3-9 record and 2-6 mark in the ACC in 2023 had the Panthers at the bottom of the conference, but five Pitt players still received all-conference recognition.

The ACC announced on Tuesday night that M.J. Devonshire, Bub Means, Gavin Bartholomew, Donovan McMillon and Kenny Johnson had made one of the All-ACC postseason teams.

Devonshire came in the highest as a second-team selection at cornerback. The Aliquippa native recorded 32 tackles and a team-high four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Means was an honorable mention selection at receiver after catching 41 passes for 721 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked No. 8 in the ACC in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and No. 10 in receiving yards per game.

Bartholomew was also an honorable mention selection despite playing just 10 games (he missed the final two due to injury). He caught 18 passes for 326 yards and one touchdown and led the nation in yards per reception for a tight end with at least 25 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.

McMillon made the honorable mention list at safety after he finished 2023 with 105 total tackles. He was one of just five players in the ACC to record at least 100 tackles, and he was the first Pitt player to hit the century mark since Jordan Whitehead in 2015.

And Johnson was an honorable mention selection as a specialist. He was one of five players in the conference to return a kickoff for a touchdown this season.