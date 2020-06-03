News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 09:04:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five forwards to watch in the DMV

Houston Wilson • Panther-lair
Staff

The Pitt staff is trying to make a name for itself by recruiting in the DMV. Last week we looked at five guards who could be on Pitt’s radar in the 2022 class; now it is time to take a look at five...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}