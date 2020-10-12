Five areas of focus
In the aftermath of Pitt’s overtime loss at Boston College on Saturday, redshirt senior offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey said that the Panthers have a statute of limitations on feeling sorry for t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news