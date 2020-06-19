 Panther-lair - Finishing the 2021 Class: Offense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-19 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Finishing the 2021 Class: Offense

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Recruiting in the year 2020 is certainly different from past seasons. Pitt, like many other schools, already have the bulk of its class identified with 16 players verbally committed. Given the curr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}