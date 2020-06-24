 Panther-lair - Finishing the 2021 Class: Defense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 06:07:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Finishing the 2021 Class: Defense

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

We talked about how Pitt can finish the 2021 recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball, and today we will look at what the coaches can do to add to the defense. Pitt currently has 16 commi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}