Final Four Preview: Can Pitt slow down red-hot Cornhuskers?

Despite looking like the unquestionable favorites going into its Elite 8 match with No. 6 Purdue last week, No. 3 Pitt volleyball had history against it. Not only had Pitt never made it to the National Semifinals in program history, but the team had never beaten Purdue before in its 11 tries.

Pitt faces a similar situation in its Final Four matchup with No. 10 Nebraska on Thursday. The Panthers have an 0-12 record against the Cornhuskers, who boast one of the most successful volleyball programs in NCAA history. Here’s what you need to know about the Cornhuskers heading into Pitt’s match at 9:30pm.

Blueblood Cinderella run?

When it comes to historic success, Nebraska wins the battle. In fact, the Cornhuskers mop the floor with 95% of collegiate volleyball programs in that category.

Nebraska is the winningest school in NCAA Division I history, with over 1,400 victories in 46 years. Pitt has never made it this far before, but this is the Cornhusker’s fifth trip to the Final Four in seven years, looking to collect the program’s sixth national championship trophy. But Panther head coach Dan Fisher had a simple response when asked if the teams’ discrepancy in experience makes a difference.

“No.”

But Nebraska had a bit of an off-year before the NCAA Tournament, at least by that program’s standards. The Cornhuskers’ lost seven regular season matches, the most under head coach John Cook since 2014. The campaign put the team in an unfamiliar underdog role for the postseason.

But the Cornhuskers have silenced the doubters with four convincing performances to get here, capped off by a 3-1 beatdown of No. 2 Texas on the Longhorns’ home court. They are the first double-digit seed to make the Final Four since BYU in 2014, and hopes to become just the second to win a national championship.

“It goes to show ... the belief we have in each other,” outside hitter Madi Kubik said. “We’re just gonna carry that joy and belief through these next matches.”

Defense wins championships

ESPN announcers will be calling Kubik’s, along with graduate middle blocker Kayla Caffey’s, names all night as Nebraska’s primary hitting weapons. But it’s the Cornhuskers defense that has carried the load all season.

Nebraska has held opponents to a .144 hitting percentage this year, good for eight-best in the nation, and average just over 17 digs per set. The Cornhuskers’ tall front line has given opposing team’s fits at the net, but a freshman in the back row is the anchor of this tenacious defense.

PrepVolleyball.com ranked Lexi Rodriguez as the No. 1 Libero prospect in the country, and she’s proven them right in her first year. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year became the first freshman to earn AVCA first-team All-America honors since 2017 on Wednesday, averaging 4.45 digs and 1.13 assists per set.

Pitt’s offense, on the other hand, has frustrated ranks 10th in the country with a .286 hitting percentage this season. Who ranks first, you ask? Texas at .343, but the Cornhuskers stifled the Longhorns offense last week. Fisher expects an interesting matchup with the two teams’ opposite styles.

“I think in transition we’re a little more aggressive than they are,” Fisher said. “They play it safe. It’s gonna be fun to watch that battle.”

The other side of the road

No matter who wins on Thursday, they will have quite a mountain to climb in the championship - facing the winner of No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Wisconsin.

The two sides of the bracket don’t look even. On one end there’s the ACC and Big Ten champions - Louisville and Wisconsin - and on the other end the conference’s runners-up.

The Panthers and Cornhuskers have a combined 0-5 record against their potential championship opponents this season. Wisconsin won both regular season matchups with Nebraska 3-0 and 3-1, and Louisville beat Pitt 3-2 and 3-1 in their two meetings. Nebraska played Louisville in a non-conference matchup early in the year - a routine 3-0 sweep for the Cardinals.