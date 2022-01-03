Film review: What Mumpfield is bringing to Pitt
Akron wide receiver and Freshman All-American Konata Mumpfield is coming off a tremendous season of 63 receptions, 751 yards and 8 touchdowns. He recorded 2 games with double-digit receptions and h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news