News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Film review: What Krull brings to Pitt's offense

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

Pitt added Florida graduate transfer tight end Lucas Krull last week; today, Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack is looking at Krull's film to see how he fits with the Panthers.An interesting add...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}