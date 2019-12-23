Film review: What Krull brings to Pitt's offense
Pitt added Florida graduate transfer tight end Lucas Krull last week; today, Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack is looking at Krull's film to see how he fits with the Panthers.An interesting add...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news