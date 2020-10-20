Film review: The red zone and defensive busts at Miami
On Saturday, Pitt lost its third consecutive game of the season when the Panthers fell to Miami 31-19. Pitt had trouble on both sides of the ball, and today we’re going to look at two main factors:...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news