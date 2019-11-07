Film review: The offense at Georgia Tech
Pitt's offense went for nearly 300 yards in the first half and then went silent in the second half at Georgia Tech, and here's what Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack saw in the film.Starting Fa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news