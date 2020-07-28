Film review: The Delta package - What is it?
Since Pat Narduzzi became the head coach of the Pitt Panthers, they have taken on his style of play on defense. Traditionally that is the 4-down front version of press-quarters that Narduzzi has em...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news