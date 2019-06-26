Film review: Tee Denson
Tee Denson was one of two cornerbacks to commit to Pitt last week, and today Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks at his film.InstinctsWith Pitt’s quarters-based defense, the corners spend a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news