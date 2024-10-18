Advertisement

Dotson on Pitt's 6-0 start: “They’ve been rolling"

Elijah Dotson is arguably the top prospects in Pitt’s 2025 recruiting class...

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The reworked OL, all-time DBs and more

On a special Thursday edition of the Morning Pitt Mailbag, we're taking questions from Pitt fans.

 • Chris Peak
Under the Lights: Heintschel leads team to league title

Checking on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class

 • Jim Hammett
Film review: Big plays and big stops by Pitt's defense against Cal

Pitt's defense held Cal's offense to 15 points in the Panthers' win on Saturday. Let's look at the film.

 • Josh Hammack
2027 Aliquippa star: “I love seeing Pitt do good'

Sa'Nir Brooks talks recent Pitt offer, and visit over the weekend.

 • Jim Hammett

Published Oct 18, 2024
Film review: Pitt's struggles - and successes - on offense against Cal
Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst
