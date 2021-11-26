Film review: Pitt's struggles and successes on defense vs. UVa.
After sitting out for the game against Notre Dame, Brennan Armstrong returned to face the Pitt Panthers with the Coastal Division on the line, and he did not disappoint the Virginia faithful, as he...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news