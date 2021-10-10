Film review: Pitt's defense at Georgia Tech
Pitt’s offense clicked on all cylinders Saturday but the defensive play was up and down. Today we’re taking a look at how the defense was dominant at times, how it struggled at times, and the thing...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news