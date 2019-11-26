Film review: Pitt's defense against Virginia Tech
On Saturday, Pitt’s defense allowed a few big plays, but limited the Virginia Tech offense to just 263 yards of total offense and held the Hokies' rushing attack to just 2.3 yards per rush. Let’s t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news