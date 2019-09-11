News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film review: Pitt's defense against Ohio

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

What did Pitt do on defense to hold Ohio to one touchdown and one field goal? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks at the film. 3rd Down DefenseIn Week One against Virginia, Pitt allowed sev...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}