Film review: Pitt's defense against Delaware
Take another look at the film as Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack breaks down Pitt's win over Delaware. A Pat Narduzzi DefenseWhen Pitt hired Pat Narduzzi, they expected to get a tough defensi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news