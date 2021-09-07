Film review: Pitt's blowout win over UMass
The Pitt defense dominated the line of scrimmage and allowed just 42 yards rushing in a 51-7 victory over UMass at Heinz Field on Saturday. Led by Kenny Pickett, the Panthers' offense rushed for 22...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news