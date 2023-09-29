Pitt took a 14-7 lead against North Carolina last Saturday, but the offense went cold after that. What worked early and what didn't work later? Let's look at the film. Fast Start

Establishing the run game with Rodney Hammond was a big reason why Pitt’s offense started fast on Saturday night. Early in the game, Pitt takes a drive down the field and caps it off with a Duo run where Hammond is working right. The defense squeezes down and Hammond is able to break it outside for a touchdown. This was a good opening drive where the Panthers leaned on the run game and quick passing to move the chains.

In the next drive, Pitt once again leaned on the running game to have success against the UNC defense. This time, instead of Hammond bouncing it outside, he’s able to hit right down the hash as the backside linebacker gets stuck inside, leaving an open gap that Hammond got through. The offensive line did a good job at getting to the second level, and this led to an explosive play by Hammond in the ground game.

With the run game having early success, play-action opened for the offense as well. In the clip above, you can see the play-action for outside zone to Hammond pulls the linebackers and safeties down into the box, which allows Gavin Bartholomew to get across the field and work to the sideline. This is a TE-Leak concept that’s been wildly successful in pro systems and it worked once again thanks to a great catch by Bartholomew. This catch set up another scoring drive and continued the fast start from the Panther offense. OL Issues

With a struggling offensive line down two starters, the worst scenario that you can put them in is third-and-long. Add in the fact that UNC has been successful at getting after the quarterback, and it put the Panthers in a rough spot. In this play, Branson Taylor struggles on the left edge while Blake Zubovic and Ryan Baer also struggle keeping defenders in front of them. From the clip, Taylor’s in okay position to start before the defender gets into him and gets his left shoulder turned, creating a window to the quarterback. If Taylor can absorb the contact while keeping his shoulders square, it would help prevent an easy path to the quarterback. With Zubovic, he’s setting to a defender that leaves before the nose tackle is slanting to his outside shoulder. His feet stop while the defender continues to work to his outside shoulder and he’s unable to recover.

It’s hard to have success on offense, especially in the passing game, when you’re giving up pressure against simple 4-down rushes. On the right side of the line, Baer works toward the UNC defensive end. The defensive end uses an inside move and Baer is unable to recover, allowing a free rusher right at the quarterback. The pressure leads to the quarterback forcing the ball down the field and creating a turnover. The offensive line has to get better both at picking up pressures and executing in pass protection. Veilleux Struggles