Film review: Nolan Ulizio
Pitt landed a commitment from Michigan grad transfer Nolan Ulizio. Today, Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks at the film to see what the Panthers are getting in Ulizio. Strong At Point of ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news