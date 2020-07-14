Panther-lair - Film review: Nahki Johnson

Film review: Nahki Johnson
Nahki Johnson was Pitt's first commitment in the class of 2021. Today, Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks at Johnson's film to break down what he will bring to the Panthers. ExplosivenessJ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news