Film review: Michael Statham
Pitt got its first offensive lineman for the class of 2020 this spring, and today Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack is looking at film of Michael Statham.Athletic AbilityStatham is a big offens...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news