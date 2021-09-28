Film review: How Pitt's offense exploded against UNH
Pitt’s offense put on a show on Saturday due to the dominance of Kenny Pickett early and often. Pickett was near perfect throughout his day but let’s take a look at what was impressive about the of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news