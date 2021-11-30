Film review: How Pitt found the end zone against Syracuse
Pitt capped its 10-win season in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett once again paced the Panther offense to 31 points, although it wasn’t quite as explosive as it has be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news