Film review: Bryce Nelms
What is Pitt getting in Bryce Nelms? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks at film of the New Jersey defensive end.Use of HandsOne of the more important attributes for a young defensive linem...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news