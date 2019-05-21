News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film review: Bryce Nelms

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

What is Pitt getting in Bryce Nelms? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks at film of the New Jersey defensive end.Use of HandsOne of the more important attributes for a young defensive linem...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}