Snap counts: Who played on offense for Pitt against Cal?
Pitt's offense played its worst game of the season in Saturday's 17-15 win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium.
• Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's win over Cal
It's Monday morning and Pitt is 6-0. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the No. 20 Panthers.
• Chris Peak
Sunday Notebook: Reid back to running, a sack attack, and more
News and notes surrounding the 6-0 Pitt Panthers
• Jim Hammett
The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's win over Cal
After Pitt's win over Cal on Saturday, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game to talk about what we saw.
• Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Cal
Check out 27 photos from Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.
• Chris Peak
Film review: Big plays and big stops by Pitt's defense against Cal
