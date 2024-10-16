Advertisement

Snap counts: Who played on offense for Pitt against Cal?

Pitt's offense played its worst game of the season in Saturday's 17-15 win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium.

 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's win over Cal

It's Monday morning and Pitt is 6-0. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the No. 20 Panthers.

 • Chris Peak
Sunday Notebook: Reid back to running, a sack attack, and more

News and notes surrounding the 6-0 Pitt Panthers

 • Jim Hammett
The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's win over Cal

After Pitt's win over Cal on Saturday, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game to talk about what we saw.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Cal

Check out 27 photos from Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. 

 • Chris Peak

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's win over Cal

It's Monday morning and Pitt is 6-0. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the No. 20 Panthers.

Sunday Notebook: Reid back to running, a sack attack, and more

News and notes surrounding the 6-0 Pitt Panthers

Published Oct 16, 2024
Film review: Big plays and big stops by Pitt's defense against Cal
Default Avatar
Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst
