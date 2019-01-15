Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 12:57:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Film review: An intro to Whipple

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

Mark Whipple has been hired as Pitt's next offensive coordinator, and today, Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack takes a quick look at the film to see what stands out.Introduction to Mark Whipple...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}