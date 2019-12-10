Film review: A mixed bag on defense
Pitt's defense wrapped up the 2019 regular season with an inconsistent performance against Boston College. Today, Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks back at the game to see how the Panther...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news