Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Film review: A closer look at Liam Dick

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

Liam Dick is enrolled at Pitt as a freshman, but today Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack is looking at film of the Canadian offensive lineman. FinisherOne of the best qualities an offensive lin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}