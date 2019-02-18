Film review: A closer look at Liam Dick
Liam Dick is enrolled at Pitt as a freshman, but today Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack is looking at film of the Canadian offensive lineman. FinisherOne of the best qualities an offensive lin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news