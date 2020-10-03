Film preview: What to watch for with N.C. State
Pitt is back in action today against N.C. State at Heinz Field. The Wolfpack are coming off a blowout loss against Virginia Tech and enter the game having given up 43.5 points per game to start the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news