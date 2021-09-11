Film preview: What to watch for today
What will Pitt be facing at Tennessee today? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks at the film.The OffenseLike any Josh Heupel-led team, the Tennessee offense is going to push the tempo, run ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news