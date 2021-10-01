Film preview: What to expect from Georgia Tech
For the third year in a row, Georgia Tech will host Pitt in Atlanta on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a big win over North Carolina after their defense stopped Sam Howell and the tar H...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news