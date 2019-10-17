Film preview: What does Syracuse do on defense?
Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks at film of Syracuse's defense as Pitt gets ready to face the Orange at the Carrier Dome on Friday night. The DefenseFor the most part on Friday night, Pi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news