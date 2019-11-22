Film preview: Virginia Tech's offensive attack
Pitt's defense will look to bounce back from a rough fourth quarter against UNC when the Panthers go to Blacksburg this weekend. Today, Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack breaks down the film of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news