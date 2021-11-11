Film preview: UNC's high-scoring offense
North Carolina’s high preseason expectations were based on the play of Sam Howell and the UNC offense. While the Tar Heels have struggled at times on defense, the offense has played relatively well...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news