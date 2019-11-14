Film preview: UNC on defense
What does UNC's defensive attack look like? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack is going to the film for answers. Like the offense, the defense is also entering Thursday with a new defensive coor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news