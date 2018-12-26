Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Film preview: Stanford's passing attack

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

The countdown to El Paso is on, and today Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack is looking at film of Stanford's offense for a preview of what Pitt will face in the Sun Bowl. KJ Costello leads an e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}