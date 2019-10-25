News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 08:06:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Film preview: Miami's offense

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

How does Miami attack on offense? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack breaks down the film. The OffenseLast week against Georgia Tech, Miami's offense moved the football, but unfortunately for th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}