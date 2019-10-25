Film preview: Miami's offense
How does Miami attack on offense? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack breaks down the film. The OffenseLast week against Georgia Tech, Miami's offense moved the football, but unfortunately for th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news