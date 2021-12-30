Film preview: Beating MSU's defense
With both offenses missing key players, Pitt and Michigan State will have to rely a little more on their defenses. The Spartans enter the Peach Bowl with the worst pass defense in the country and a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news