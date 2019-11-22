News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Film preview: Attacking the Hokies' defense

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

Pitt's offense had success against North Carolina; now the Panthers will face a tougher opponent in Virginia Tech. What do the Hokies like to do on defense? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack br...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}