Film preview: Attacking the Hokies' defense
Pitt's offense had success against North Carolina; now the Panthers will face a tougher opponent in Virginia Tech. What do the Hokies like to do on defense? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack br...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news