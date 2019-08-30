News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film preview: A look at Virginia's defense

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

What will Virginia look to do against Pitt on defense Saturday night? Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack breaks down the film. While the Bryce Perkins hype is one of the reasons that the Virgini...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}