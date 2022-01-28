Film breakdown: How Cignetti uses play-action and RPO's in the red zone
MORE FILM BREAKDOWNS ON CIGNETTI'S OFFENSE: The basics | Using play-action | Wide zone runs and variations | Inside zone and run game variations
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news