Film breakdown: Cignetti - The basics
After 12 years, Frank Cignetti Jr. is returning home to be Pitt’s offensive coordinator. Cignetti, who will be the fifth offensive coordinator under head coach Pat Narduzzi, is credited with Phil J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news