Film breakdown: Cignetti's use of play-action
In Frank Cignetti’s history as a play-caller, the play-action game is an extremely important aspect of his playbook. The variations of play-action allow short throws to tight ends or running backs ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news